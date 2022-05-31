Membership : Access or Sign Up
Keith Earls signs contract extension until 2023 World Cup

‘This Ireland squad haven’t shied away from stating their ambition for the World Cup and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.’

By The42 Team Tuesday 31 May 2022, 5:04 PM
Keith Earls celebrates after last November's New Zealand game with his daughters Ella May, Emie and Laurie.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND AND MUNSTER star Keith Earls has signed a contract extension up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The 34-year-old has played 96 times for Ireland since his debut in 2008, scoring 34 international tries to mark himself out as the country’s second all-time leading try-scorer behind Brian O’Driscoll.

Injury ruled Earls out of this year’s Six Nations, but he featured in all three of Andy Farrell’s men’s 2021 Autumn internationals and is back in the groove with Munster.

“I’m really happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby and Munster until the end of the Rugby World Cup in France,” Earls said.

“This Ireland squad haven’t shied away from stating their ambition for the World Cup and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.

“Munster’s squad is developing quality depth with lots of talent coming through the Academy and province’s clubs and schools and the new coaching group will be looking to drive the province on again to the next level.”

The Limerick native has enjoyed plenty of success with his country through the years, as well as playing at three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019). He is Ireland’s leading all-time try-scorer in the tournament with eight. 

Earls made his Munster debut in 2007, and has gone on to represent the province on 192 occasions. He is their second-highest try-scorer with 62, he won a Heineken Cup in 2008 and a Celtic League title in 2011.

He also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

“Keith is an integral part of the leadership group in the national set up and his experience and game understanding continues to produce quality performances,” David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added.

“He is also playing a strong role in guiding less-experienced players and developing their understanding of what it takes to compete at the international level.”

