Monday 28 March 2022
Earls back in contention for Munster with derby clash against Leinster looming

The 34-year-old returned to full training this week after recovering from the thigh injury that ruled him out of Ireland’s recent Six Nations campaign.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Mar 2022, 5:54 PM
Keith Earls during a training session earlier this year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Keith Earls during a training session earlier this year.
Keith Earls during a training session earlier this year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

KEITH EARLS COULD be in contention to feature for Munster in their URC derby with Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Munster confirmed that Earls, along with Thomas Ahern (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (ankle), were back training after finishing their respective rehabilitation programmes.

While the availability of Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, Simon Zebo and Mike Haley is still to be determined later this week, Munster welcomed back their Ireland contingent to strengthen their hand when Leinster come to town.

simon-zebo-down-injured Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have all rejoined the squad, with Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell and Ethan Coughlan also back in the fold after helping the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam title.

Of those nursing injuries, Beirne sustained a low-grade thigh injury versus Scotland and is rehabilitating with the province’s medical department.

Kleyn was removed as a precaution before the Benetton match on Friday with a leg strain and underwent a scan today.

Zebo required a HIA in the same game and will undergo the return to play protocols this week.

