Friday 3 May, 2019
Further setback for Earls as Munster winger pulls out of Pro14 quarter-final

He had been named to start in Johann van Graan’s team for Benetton earlier today.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 3 May 2019, 9:24 PM
10 minutes ago 611 Views 2 Comments
HOURS AFTER BEING named to start in Munster’s Guinness Pro14 quarter-final against Benetton, Keith Earls has been withdrawn from the province’s starting XV.

The winger, who has not played since the European quarter-final win over Edinburgh due to a thigh injury, was set to make his return in Saturday’s play-off game against the Italians at Thomond Park [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

Keith Earls Earls has been frustrated by injury recently. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

However, Earls was pulled from Johann van Graan’s side following this afternoon’s captain’s run and is replaced on the wing by Darren Sweetnam.

There is also a change on the Munster bench after Jeremy Loughman pulled out, with Liam O’Connor drafted in as the loosehead cover. 

While Munster have not said why Earls has been forced to drop out, it’s another frustrating setback for the 31-year-old, who has missed the last four games through injury.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Tyler Bleyendaal
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. John Ryan
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Dan Goggin.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Rugby Weekly

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

