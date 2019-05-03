Further setback for Earls as Munster winger pulls out of Pro14 quarter-final

HOURS AFTER BEING named to start in Munster’s Guinness Pro14 quarter-final against Benetton, Keith Earls has been withdrawn from the province’s starting XV.

The winger, who has not played since the European quarter-final win over Edinburgh due to a thigh injury, was set to make his return in Saturday’s play-off game against the Italians at Thomond Park [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

Earls has been frustrated by injury recently. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

However, Earls was pulled from Johann van Graan’s side following this afternoon’s captain’s run and is replaced on the wing by Darren Sweetnam.

There is also a change on the Munster bench after Jeremy Loughman pulled out, with Liam O’Connor drafted in as the loosehead cover.

While Munster have not said why Earls has been forced to drop out, it’s another frustrating setback for the 31-year-old, who has missed the last four games through injury.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. John Ryan

19. Billy Holland

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Dan Goggin.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news:

