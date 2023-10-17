'He has definitely instilled a lot of his values': Munster colleagues back Earls for coaching role

MUNSTER FORWARDS COACH Andi Kyriacou said that Keith Earls would make an excellent coach if he decides to go down that road now that he has retired from playing.

The former Saracens, Ulster and Munster hooker said he was not aware of Earls’ plans but has no doubt he would be successful if he went down a coaching route.

“I don’t know what he has got planned moving forward. I’m sure whatever he does he will be very successful whether that is in rugby or not. But I’m not privy to any of those conversations,” said Kyriacou.

“He is a huge loss to the club on and off the field. What he has done on the field is well documented, a phenomenal player, and we will miss him.

“What he gives off the field, certainly in terms of what I have seen over the last two years since coming back to the club, the way he helps and guides younger players just shows the true clubman he is.

“He has definitely instilled a lot of his values in the players that are coming through now so he will be sorely missed around the place,” added Kyriacou, who signed a two-year contract extension with Munster this week.

Calvin Nash, who followed Earls’s pathway through Young Munster and into the Munster and Irish sides, said his now former teammate would make an excellent coach.

He was always like another coach inside here anyway, just because of his experience. So if he was to get a role like that, he would be well able to slot into a backs or defence role. He has vast experience, so he would be great at it.

“He has always put the team first. It will be sad to see him go in Munster. He brought a lot to Munster on and off the pitch, but he can be proud of where his career has gone and where it ended as well,” said Nash.