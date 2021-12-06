Keith Higgins wins Hurler of the Year award, Westmeath dominate Joe McDonagh team of 2021

FORMER MAYO FOOTBALLER Keith Higgins has won the Player of the Year award in the Nicky Rackard Cup, after helping his side to victory in Croke Park earlier this year.

The 2021 GAA/GPA Champions 15 team has been confirmed today, and contains players from eight counties who feature in the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cups.

Offaly’s Oisín Kelly has been named Player of the Year in the Christy Ring Cup while Sean Corrigan of Fermanagh picked up the top individual award in the Lory Meagher Cup.

The Champions Cup 15 selection consists of seven players who competed in the Ring Cup, five who competed in the Rackard Cup, and three who competed in the Meagher Cup.

Meanwhile, champions Westmeath lead the way in the GAA/GPA 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year, with seven players honoured in the selection.

Tommy Doyle, the 2021 GAA/GPA Joe McDonagh Cup Hurler of the Year, is among the players who have been selected, along with former Galway player Davy Glennon.

Joe McDonagh Cup finalists Kerry have three representatives on the team, Down have two, and Meath, Carlow, and Kildare have one each.

GAA/GPA 2021 Champion 15 Team of the Year

1. Simon Doherty (Armagh/Rackard)

2. Sean Cassidy (Derry/Ring), 3. Ciarán Burke (Offaly/Ring), 4. Rory Porteous (Fermanagh/Meagher),

5. Enda Shalvey (Cavan/Meagher), 6. Ben Conneely (Offaly/Ring), 7. David Kenny (Mayo/Rackard)

8. Cathal Freeman (Mayo/Rackard), 9. Cormac O’Doherty (Derry/Ring)

10. Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard), 11. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (Sligo/Ring), 12. Seán Corrigan (Fermanagh/Meagher)

13. Oisin Kelly (Offaly/Ring), 14. Eoghan Cahill (Offaly/Ring), 15. Keith Higgins (Mayo/Rackard)

GAA/GPA 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year

1. Stephen Keith (Down)

2. Darragh Egerton (Westmeath), 3. Conor Woods (Down), 4. Eric Leen (Kerry)

5. Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath), 6. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath), 7. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry)

8. Robbie Greville (Westmeath), 9. Brian Byrne (Kildare)

10. Davy Glennon (Westmeath), 11. Killian Doyle (Westmeath), 12. Jack Regan (Meath),

13. Chris Nolan (Carlow), 14. Niall Mitchell (Westmeath), 15. Shane Conway (Kerry)