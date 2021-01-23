BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 23 January 2021
Four-time All-Star Higgins becomes the latest Mayo retirement

Keith Higgins excelled in both attacking and defensive positions throughout an impressive inter-county career.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 23 Jan 2021
Keith Higgins has retired from Mayo football.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Keith Higgins has retired from Mayo football.
Keith Higgins has retired from Mayo football.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FOUR-TIME ALL-Star Keith Higgins has become the latest high profile retirement in Mayo, as he departs the squad after 16 seasons of senior inter-county football.

The 35-year-old, who has also lined out for the Mayo hurlers in the past, excelled in both attacking and defensive positions.

He was selected to mark some of the top forwards in Gaelic football, and was a consistent performer for Mayo throughout his career.

“The time has come to step away,” Higgins said in a statement published on his Twitter page.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you.”

Higgins was afforded less game time for Mayo in recent seasons, but steps away from the squad with eight Connacht SFC titles and a National League triumph in 2019.

The Ballyhaunis clubman follows on from fellow Mayo stars Seamie O’Shea, Tom Parsons, Chris Barrett, Donal Vaughan and David Clarke who all recently announced their inter-county retirements.

Higgins picked up his four All-Stars in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017 while also being crowned the All Star Young Footballer of the Year in 2006.

“Mayo GAA would like to thank Keith for his commitment over the last number of years at underage and senior level,” a tribute message on the county’s official Twitter page reads.

“We wish him all the best.”

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

