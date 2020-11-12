BE PART OF THE TEAM

Keith Long and Trevor Croly agree new four-year contracts with Bohs

‘I am excited for the future and look forward to chasing our dreams together,’ says Long

By Niall Kelly Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 2:35 PM
Long, left, and Croly have been at Bohs since 2014 and 2016 respectively.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BOHEMIAN FC MANAGER Keith Long and assistant manager Trevor Croly have committed their futures to the club by agreeing new four-year contracts.

The news comes just three days after the end of the 2020 Premier Division campaign, which saw Long and Croly lead Bohs to second place and European qualification — the club’s best league finish since 2010.

Long first took charge at Dalymount Park in November 2014 and is already Bohs’ longest-serving manager since Billy Young in the 1970s and 1980s, while Croly has been part of his backroom staff since December 2016.

“I am excited by the potential of the club and by the potential of the players we have coming through at the club,” Long said in a statement.

“We will continue to try bridging the gap with the aim of winning silverware – being successful in tandem with being sustainable, and helping improve and develop young players. 

“I have loved every minute working at Bohs, working with so many great people who love the club.

“I am excited for the future and look forward to chasing our dreams together.”

About the author
