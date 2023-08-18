Keith Rossiter set to become new Wexford senior hurling manager

KEITH ROSSITER IS set to become the new Wexford senior hurling manager.

Wexford GAA have named the county’s former U20 manager as their proposed candidate to succeed Darragh Egan.

A statement, released this morning, reads: “Wexford GAA wish to announce that Keith Rossiter will be proposed by the Selection Committee as the new Wexford Senior Hurling Manager on a three-year term.

“Keith was manager of Wexford’s U20 Hurling Team for the past two seasons, guiding the team to successive Leinster Finals, while he previously served as a selector with our senior hurling team from 2017 to 2021.

“As a player, Keith represented Wexford at senior level for more than a decade and was a member of the squad that won the Leinster title in 2004. He also tasted significant success with his club, Oulart-The Ballagh, winning ten Wexford Senior Hurling titles (including two as captain) and one Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship.

“His nomination, and that of his backroom, will be put forward for ratification at the next meeting of the County Committee, scheduled for Tuesday, 29 August 2023.”

Rossiter has been the frontrunner for the position of late, and his case was strengthened when former Waterford manager Derek McGrath withdrew in recent days.

The Wexford U20s lost both provincial finals he guided them to in 2022 and 2023.