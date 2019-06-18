'If big fights can be made, I'd love nothing more than to dance again under them bright lights'

KELL BROOK HAS dismissed speculation he will retire from boxing but insists only the biggest fights will get him back into the ring.

A report by the World Boxing News website on Monday suggested the former IBF welterweight champion was ready to hang up his gloves after a bout with undefeated WBO king Terence Crawford failed to materialise.

Brook has only fought twice in the two years since consecutive world title defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr each left him with broken orbital bones.

The Spence bout was the 33-year-old’s only contest at the 147lb limit since the last successful defence of his IBF belt against Kevin Bizier in March 2016 – back-to-back wins over Sergey Rabchenko and Michael Zerafa in 2018 coming at light-middleweight.

But in a statement issued via social media, Brook confirmed Crawford was a target and restated his aim to compete again at the elite level after an unnecessarily gruelling points win over Zerafa in his native Sheffield last December underwhelmed.

“I just wanted to address some speculation circulating around my retirement,” he posted.

I’m not sure where these reports have surfaced from but I have NOT retired. I have had some time away from the ring but me and my team have been proactively looking to secure them big fights.

“We went to New York because we want to fight Crawford. These are the level of fights that get me excited and I’d only ever want to bow out on a high, putting on an exciting show for my fans who have always shown me incredible support!

If these BIG fights can be made, then I’d love nothing more than to dance again under them bright lights.”

Brook added: “So unless and until you hear it from me, know that The Special One still has a few more special nights in store for you guys.”

Attempts to secure a showdown between Brook and long-time domestic rival Amir Khan, who lost to Crawford in six rounds at Madison Square Garden in April, have been persistently frustrated.

Brook won the world title with an impressive away-from-home win in August 2014 over Shawn Porter, the American who is now the WBC welterweight champion.

After that high watermark, the Briton was stabbed on holiday and suffered career-threatening injuries, only to return and make three defences of his crown in a 12-month period.

