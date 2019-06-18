This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If big fights can be made, I'd love nothing more than to dance again under them bright lights'

Despite only boxing twice since losses to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, Kell Brook insists he is not ready to retire.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 12:48 PM
7 minutes ago 202 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4687269
British boxer and former world champion, Kell Brook.
Image: Nick Potts
British boxer and former world champion, Kell Brook.
British boxer and former world champion, Kell Brook.
Image: Nick Potts

KELL BROOK HAS dismissed speculation he will retire from boxing but insists only the biggest fights will get him back into the ring.

A report by the World Boxing News website on Monday suggested the former IBF welterweight champion was ready to hang up his gloves after a bout with undefeated WBO king Terence Crawford failed to materialise.

Brook has only fought twice in the two years since consecutive world title defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr each left him with broken orbital bones.

The Spence bout was the 33-year-old’s only contest at the 147lb limit since the last successful defence of his IBF belt against Kevin Bizier in March 2016 – back-to-back wins over Sergey Rabchenko and Michael Zerafa in 2018 coming at light-middleweight.

But in a statement issued via social media, Brook confirmed Crawford was a target and restated his aim to compete again at the elite level after an unnecessarily gruelling points win over Zerafa in his native Sheffield last December underwhelmed.

“I just wanted to address some speculation circulating around my retirement,” he posted.

I’m not sure where these reports have surfaced from but I have NOT retired. I have had some time away from the ring but me and my team have been proactively looking to secure them big fights.

“We went to New York because we want to fight Crawford. These are the level of fights that get me excited and I’d only ever want to bow out on a high, putting on an exciting show for my fans who have always shown me incredible support!

If these BIG fights can be made, then I’d love nothing more than to dance again under them bright lights.”

Brook added: “So unless and until you hear it from me, know that The Special One still has a few more special nights in store for you guys.”

Attempts to secure a showdown between Brook and long-time domestic rival Amir Khan, who lost to Crawford in six rounds at Madison Square Garden in April, have been persistently frustrated.

Brook won the world title with an impressive away-from-home win in August 2014 over Shawn Porter, the American who is now the WBC welterweight champion.

After that high watermark, the Briton was stabbed on holiday and suffered career-threatening injuries, only to return and make three defences of his crown in a 12-month period.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie