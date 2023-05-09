Kelleher returns for Leinster as Lowe and Henshaw step up rehab

HOOKER RÓNAN KELLEHER is back in full training with Leinster ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final against Munster.

With the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle looming a week later, there is a further boost for Leinster with news that Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe are stepping up the rehabilitation of their quad and calf injuries, respectively.

While Henshaw and Lowe require further assessment this week and therefore remain doubtful for the Munster game, they could be in line to make their comebacks for the Champions Cup final.

Experienced prop Cian Healy is also a doubt for the Munster game after picking up an ankle issue in last weekend’s URC quarter-final win over the Sharks, while flanker Scott Penny is going through the return-to-play protocols after a head injury in the same game.

Kelleher will definitely be available for the Munster game this weekend if selected, having overcome the shoulder injury he suffered during the Six Nations.

Second row Joe McCarthy came through the Sharks game with no issues after his return from an ankle injury and is also available for this weekend’s clash with Munster.

However, captain Johnny Sexton [groin], Vakhtang Abdaladze [neck], Ed Byrne [tricep], Rhys Ruddock [hamstrig], Jamie Osborne [knee], and Martin Moloney [knee] all remain on the longer-term injury list.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Jaco Peyper will ref the Champions Cup final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, EPCR have confirmed that Jaco Peyper will be the referee for the Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on 20 May.

Peyper will make history by becoming the first South African official to take charge of an EPCR final.

Englishmen Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley will be the assistant referees, with Tom Foley on Television Match Official duty.

Wayne Barnes of England will referee the Challenge Cup final between Glasgow and Toulon the night before in Dublin, with Ireland’s Chris Busby and Welshman Craig Evans acting as assistant refs, while Ben Whitehouse will be the TMO.