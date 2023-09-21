Caoimhín Kelleher handed rare Liverpool start in Europa League

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has been handed a rare start for Liverpool in tonight’s Europa League clash away to LASK of Austria. [KO 5.45; Live on Virgin Media Two].

Kelleher has been Alisson Becker’s long-serving understudy at Liverpool, and has found first-team opportunities limited. Tonight marks his first start for Liverpool since a 4-4 draw away to Southampton on the final day of last season’s Premier League, and his 23rd senior appearance for the club overall.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny expected Kelleher to leave Liverpool in search of first-team football at the end of last season, though that prospect was quickly rejected by Jurgen Klopp. If Kelleher maintains a first-team place throughout Liverpool’s Europa League campaign, he may push himself into the frame for Gavin Bazunu’s position as Ireland’s number one.

Alisson is on the bench along with another goalkeeper, Vitezslav Jaros who impressed during a loan spell with St Patrick’s Athletic in 2021.

Klopp has sprinkled youth with experience in his team selection, with captain Virgil van Dijk starting alongside other regulars Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez. Ryan Gravenberch makes his first start after signing from Bayern Munich, while fellow new arrival Wataru Endo also starts. Stefan Bajcetic has returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to start at right-back, though he may hover into midfield when Liverpool have possession, a la Trent Alexander-Arnold, who misses the game with a hamstring injury.

Exciting Scottish winger Ben Doak starts ahead of Mo Salah, who is among the substitutes.