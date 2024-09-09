Advertisement
Caoimhín Kelleher. Alamy Stock Photo
Unhappy

'It is not always in my hands' - Kelleher confirms he wants to leave Liverpool

The Irish goalkeeper said Liverpool’s decision to sign Georgia’s Giorgi Mamardashvil signals the club want to go in another direction.
11.53am, 9 Sep 2024
Gavin Cooney reports from FAI HQ, Abbotstown

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER HAS confirmed he wants to leave Liverpool and establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere. 

Kelleher impressed in Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England on Saturday, in what was his first game of the new season. Having made 26 appearances for Liverpool last season during Alisson Becker’s injury absence, Kelleher has once again found himself on the bench from the start of this season under new manager Arne Slot. 

Liverpool have also signed a new goalkeeper, Georgia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive at the club next summer. 

Speaking at a press conference at Irish training ahead of tomorrow’s Nations League clash with Greece, Kelleher said Liverpool rejected offers for him during the summer transfer window and added his club future is not solely in his hands. One of those bids came from Nottingham Forest. 

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out”, said Kelleher. “The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, it looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one, playing week in week out. Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

Asked whether he came close to leaving Liverpool during the summer, Kelleher said, “My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one. It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out.”

Kelleher is likely to remain Irish number one at least for the rest of the Nations League campaign, with Gavin Bazunu ruled out through injury. 

