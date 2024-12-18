Kelleher returns as Liverpool secure semi-final spot

LIVERPOOL PROGRESSED to the Carabao Cup semi-finals by piling more misery on managerless Southampton with a 2-1 win at a rain-soaked St Mary’s.

Three days since sacking Russell Martin following a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham, the Premier League’s bottom side were seeking to stun the holders under the guidance of interim boss Simon Rusk.

First-half goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott put Arne Slot’s much-changed Reds in control of the quarter-final tie before Cameron Archer halved the deficit to set up a tense final half an hour.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who came into the team for Alisson this evening, produced a fine save to deny Archer an equaliser as the south-coast club fell short of forcing a penalty shootout following an improved second-half showing.

Defeat for Saints was a 14th from 20 fixtures this term as their search for Martin’s permanent successor continues ahead of Sunday’s top-flight trip to Fulham.

In stark contrast to Southampton’s dismal campaign since promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, Liverpool travelled to Hampshire sitting top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Reds boss Slot, who watched from the press box due to a one-match touchline ban, handed a full debut to 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni as part of an experimental matchday squad missing Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, while Rusk made three changes to Martin’s final starting line-up.

Amid swirling rain, Liverpool snatched the initiative in the 24th minute with the first meaningful moment of the match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s through pass initially looked to be overhit but a touch from Saints centre-back Jan Bednarek caused the ball to fall kindly for Nunez to race clear and coolly slot beyond Alex McCarthy.

Saints fans, who had taunted Nunez with unfavourable comparisons to former Reds striker Andy Carroll, were swiftly watching a familiar story unfold as the visitors quickly doubled their advantage.

After exchanging passes with Wataru Endo, Cody Gakpo slipped in Elliott, who took a touch before skidding his first goal of the season into the bottom left corner with the aid of a slight deflection off Ryan Manning.

Saints goalkeeper McCarthy then produced a superb save to prevent Alexis Mac Allister stretching the lead.

Southampton’s only first-half attempt was a tame 20th-minute effort from Tyler Dibling.

Liverpool, who introduced Federico Chiesa and Konstantinos Tsimikas in place of Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez at the break, continued to look untroubled before Saints breathed fresh life into the contest in the 59th minute.

After Mateus Fernandes fired an attempted pass into the face of Endo, the recalled Archer seized on the loose ball and drove down the left before cutting inside to curl a fine finish into the far corner.

Liverpool keeper Kelleher spectacularly denied Archer an equaliser just two minutes later as momentum started to shift.

Rusk brought on attacking pair Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu in a bid to take the contest to spot-kicks.

The pair almost combined to devastating effect with six minutes remaining but the latter fluffed his lines from close range before Taylor Harwood-Bellis cleared Chiesa’s effort off the line at the other end.

Southampton supporters vented their frustration when referee Simon Hooper waved away appeals after the clean-through Fernandes appeared to be hauled down by Jarell Quansah during six minutes of added time.

With VAR not in use, Liverpool escaped retrospective action to remain on course to retain the trophy.