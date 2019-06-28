Kellie Harrington becomes second Irish fighter to book place in European Games final

LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION Kellie Harrington has reached the 60kg final at the European Games in Minsk after earning a unanimous decision win over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson.

Four judges awarded the bout to Harrington on a score of 29-28, or two rounds to one, while one other judge saw the Irishwoman as a 30-27 (3-0) winner.

YEEESSSSS!



Another quality performance from World Champion Kellie Harrington. A dominant and classy display this evening at #Minsk2019 and flying he flag for #TeamIreland. Here is how she made the final!



Earlier on Friday, Belfast’s Michaela Walsh booked her spot in the 57kg final with a superb victory over Russia’s Daria Abramova.

