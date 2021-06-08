BE PART OF THE TEAM

Harrington takes gold at Olympic qualifiers with superb victory over British star Dubois

The Dubliner was a cut above the Englishwoman and will likely be named the top seed for Tokyo, leaving her two fights from an Olympic medal.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 3:03 PM
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS topped the podium in the 60kg category at the European Olympic qualifiers in Paris after a split-decision victory over highly touted Briton Caroline Dubois.

The Dubliner was imperious against a formidable foe, taking the contest 30-27 x2 and 29-28 x2 with just one of five judges seeing the contest in Dubois’ favour — somewhat remarkably given the pattern of the fight.

Harrington, 11 years Dubois’ senior at 31, used all of her experience to nullify the British up-and-comer where necessary and landed the majority of the cleaner work over the three rounds.

The 2018 world champion instantly became emotional as she was deservedly awarded the verdict and, after three years’ plagued by hand injuries and subsequent surgeries, and a 12-month delay due to the pandemic, will likely enter the Tokyo Games as the top seed. She will certainly receive a bye into the last 16, leaving her just two fights from a guaranteed Olympic medal.

Dubois, the younger sister of professional heavyweight Daniel Dubois, was the second fellow medal prospect whom Harrington beat over the past week in Paris: at the quarter-final stage, the Irishwoman outboxed and outmaneuvered feared professional super-featherweight world champion and hometown hero Maiva Hamdouche who won silver at the 2019 Europeans which Harrington missed through injury.

Dubois, who became a youth world champion the same year that Harrington won Elite World Championship gold, had taken out the Dubliner’s longstanding competitive nemesis and Katie Taylor’s Rio 2016 conqueror, Mira Potkonen, en route to today’s final but could find few answers to Harrington’s nous in the final.

Harrington is one of seven Irish boxers who have qualified for Tokyo along with Michaela Walsh (who boxes in her own Paris final later this evening), Aoife O’Rourke, Aidan Walsh (younger brother of Michaela), Emmet Brennan, Brendan Irvine and Kurt Walker.

Ireland sent six boxers to the London Games in 2012 and two more to Rio 2016, though only seven competed at the latter due to Michael O’Reilly’s failed drugs test.

Bernard Dunne’s squad will each fancy their chances of taking home a medal five years on from a tumultuous summer which saw an almost entirely different travelling party — Irvine being the only boxer remaining — depart Brazil empty-handed.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

