Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 8 August 2021
Advertisement

Kellie Harrington wins Olympic gold after triumph over Beatriz Ferreira

The Irish boxer beat the Brazilian with a unanimous decision victory.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 6:28 AM
18 minutes ago 6,022 Views 39 Comments
https://the42.ie/5517957
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON delivered a golden conclusion in Tokyo as she defeated Brazilian fighter Beatriz Ferreira in the women’s lightweight final at the Kokugikan Arena. 

On the final day of the 2020 Games, Harrington ensured Team Ireland went out with a bang. Her tactical masterclass saw her join Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor as the nation’s Olympic gold medalists in boxing.

Her opponent, the reigning world champion, commanded centre ring from the off and demonstrated her immense power immediately. A left hook from Ferreira found the target in the opening minute.

Harrington started on the backfoot but looked comfortable, counterpunching beautifully and utilising her superior footwork to evade trouble. 

The first round was scored 3-2 to the Brazilian. It continued to be razor tight and breathless, with Harrington’s combinations earning her much deserved credit with the judges and frustrating the favourite. 

All five judges scored the second round for the Irish women. Brain continued to trump brawn in the final round. Ferreira swung wildly and was warned for holding. Neither competitor was willing to take a backwards step as the war rose to a fitting crescendo.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The judges’ verdict? Unanimous. A brilliant boxing performance was justly rewarded.

It is the eleventh all-time gold for Ireland and their second at these games, with Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy also securing gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie