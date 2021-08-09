Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Olympic champ Harrington to travel through Dublin's north inner city on open-top bus tomorrow

The bus will take in on its route Portland Row, Harrington’s home street.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Aug 2021, 8:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,041 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5519086
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning Olympic gold.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning Olympic gold.
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning Olympic gold.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Updated 8 minutes ago

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST Kellie Harrington will travel through her local community on an open-top bus upon her return from Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Dublin 1 resident on Sunday won Ireland’s second gold medal of this summer’s Games — the nation’s 11th ever Olympic gold since first entering as a free state in 1924 — and is expected to touch down with the rest of the Irish-boxing team, including bronze medallist Aidan Walsh, on Tuesday afternoon.

Harrington will later make her way towards home atop the double-decker, which is scheduled to bring her down Portland Row, the North Inner City street on which she grew up. Dublin City Council (DCC) has also greenlit the lighting of the five lamps landmark to acknowledge Harrington’s achievement.

Upon consultation with her family, DCC plans for the bus tour to start from Clonliffe House pub from 5pm, and then move onwards towards Summerhill. The bus will then make its way down her home street as well as Portland Place, then onto Killarney Street and Sean McDermott Street. It will then turn back towards Summerhill and drive on to North Strand.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and local Independent councillor Christy Burke said: “Kellie will not be departing the bus at any time as she is coming back from a quarantine country and people have to remember she is a frontline medical worker.

“Dublin City Council officials are asking people to please respect the residents of Portland Row/Portland Place. This means they do not want the area to be overcrowded.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There is plenty of room for everyone to see Kellie so please use the areas provided above. Locals along with gardaí and council officials will be helping organise the route. The official times will be made available on dublincity.ie on Tuesday morning.”

Dublin’s Deputy Lord Mayor Joe Costello also confirmed that while there will be no civic reception for Harrington on Tuesday due to public-health restrictions, he anticipated that one will take place later in the year for all Irish athletes.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie