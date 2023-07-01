Kellie Harrington wins gold for Ireland at European Games

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS won a European Games gold medal after a dominant win over Natalia Shadrina of Serbia in the women’s lightweight (60kg) final.

Harrington, 33, had to come from behind after Sharina shaded the first round, 3:2. The Irish fighter then took control, her more attacking style in contrast to the Serb who remained cautious in the second round. Harrington’s ambition paid off as got a clean sweep, taking the round 5:0.

Harrington knew she could be more conservative in the third as Sharina had to attack to overturn the deficit. Yet the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist was in complete control and went on to claim another 5:0 success in the round and claim the gold on a unanimous decision.

It is another landmark success in the career of the fighter who was a silver medalist in the light welterweight division at the 2016 Women’s World Boxing Championships; who won the gold medal in the lightweight division at the 2018 Women’s World Boxing Championships and won the gold medal in the lightweight division at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August 2021.