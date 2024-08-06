Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kellie Harrington celebrates her second successive Olympic title. James Crombie/INPHO
The champ champ

Kellie Harrington strikes Olympic gold once again with victory over China's Yang Wenlu

The Dubliner bested China’s Yang Wenlu to become the first Irish boxer to ever defend their Olympic crown.
10.37pm, 6 Aug 2024
2.7k
18

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS defended her Olympic 60kg boxing title at Roland Garros, beating China’s Yang Wenlu on a 4-1 split decision to seal Ireland’s fourth Olympic gold medal at this summer’s Paris Games.

Harrington is the first Irish boxer ever to defend their Olympic crown and just the third Irish Olympic entrant ever — after Pat O’Callaghan in the hammer throw (1928 and 1932) and Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (2021 and 2024) — to claim gold at back-to-back Games.

In a high-end boxing chess match, Harrington won the first two rounds to a sufficient extent that she led 20-18 x3/19-19 x2 heading into the third — an unassailable advantage unless Yang could conjure something spectacular.

Harrington subsequently defended from behind her guard in the final verse, absorbing Yang’s desperate efforts and countering the Asian champion to some success.

Though Yang won the last round on four of the five judges’ cards, Harrington had already done the damage in Rounds 1 and 2. Four of the judges saw the bout in the Irishwoman’s favour on scores of 29-28, while the other sided with Yang.

Cheered on by a massive Irish crowd at the 15,225-capacity Stade Roland Garros tennis stadium, Harrington danced for joy around the ring after being crowned Olympic champion for a second time.

“It just gives hope,” Harrington told RTÉ in the immediate aftermath of her historic victory.

“See all these young kids, all these teenagers? It just gives hope to them. It gives hope to the people of Ireland: that’s what it means.

“But this one was for me!”

Harrington then indicated that she is set to step away from the sport after reaching the pinnacle of a career which has consisted of two Olympic titles, a world title, and two European golds among a plethora of other major international medals.

“It’s the last hurrah. I’m done. I’ve always said I want to retire a champion. That’s it!

“Bob’s your uncle, Fanny’s your aunt; good night, Irene!”

More to follow.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
18
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie