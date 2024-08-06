Kellie Harrington strikes Olympic gold once again with victory over China's Yang Wenlu

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS defended her Olympic 60kg boxing title at Roland Garros, beating China’s Yang Wenlu on a 4-1 split decision to seal Ireland’s fourth Olympic gold medal at this summer’s Paris Games.

Harrington is the first Irish boxer ever to defend their Olympic crown and just the third Irish Olympic entrant ever — after Pat O’Callaghan in the hammer throw (1928 and 1932) and Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (2021 and 2024) — to claim gold at back-to-back Games.

In a high-end boxing chess match, Harrington won the first two rounds to a sufficient extent that she led 20-18 x3/19-19 x2 heading into the third — an unassailable advantage unless Yang could conjure something spectacular.

Harrington subsequently defended from behind her guard in the final verse, absorbing Yang’s desperate efforts and countering the Asian champion to some success.

Advertisement

Though Yang won the last round on four of the five judges’ cards, Harrington had already done the damage in Rounds 1 and 2. Four of the judges saw the bout in the Irishwoman’s favour on scores of 29-28, while the other sided with Yang.

Cheered on by a massive Irish crowd at the 15,225-capacity Stade Roland Garros tennis stadium, Harrington danced for joy around the ring after being crowned Olympic champion for a second time.

“It just gives hope,” Harrington told RTÉ in the immediate aftermath of her historic victory.

“See all these young kids, all these teenagers? It just gives hope to them. It gives hope to the people of Ireland: that’s what it means.

“But this one was for me!”

Harrington then indicated that she is set to step away from the sport after reaching the pinnacle of a career which has consisted of two Olympic titles, a world title, and two European golds among a plethora of other major international medals.

“It’s the last hurrah. I’m done. I’ve always said I want to retire a champion. That’s it!

“Bob’s your uncle, Fanny’s your aunt; good night, Irene!”

More to follow.