Sheffield United dream of Wembley after comfortable first-leg win over 10-man Bristol City

SHEFFIELD UNITED SEIZED control of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final by beating 10-man Bristol City 3-0 at Ashton Gate.

Harrison Burrows gave the Blades the lead from the penalty spot just before the break and substitutes Andre Brooks and Callum O’Hare punished tiring hosts in the final quarter.

The tie’s defining moment came in first-half stoppage time with a huge dollop of controversy as Rob Dickie hauled down Kieffer Moore, who was through on goal.

Dickie saw red against United for the second time this season, although home fans might have argued it was a genuine attempt to play the ball and a yellow card was enough punishment.

Burrows inflicted double pain with a confident spot-kick, with Brooks and O’Hare adding further gloss in the space of six minutes to leave United fans already dreaming of Wembley ahead of Monday’s second leg at Bramall Lane.

City were making a first appearance in the Championship play-offs 17 years on from losing a Wembley final to Hull.

The Robins had finished the season in sixth place and 22 points behind the Blades, who had become the third side in Championship history to reach 90 points and fail to win automatic promotion.

United thought they had taken the lead after 11 minutes when Moore helped on Jack Robinson’s long throw.

Tyrese Campbell beat home goalkeeper Max O’Leary to the dropping ball, but Sydie Peck was adjudged to be offside upon tangling with Jason Knight as the ball trickled over the line.

City responded to that scare by rattling the Blades crossbar four minutes later, Joe Williams’ clean strike from 22 yards leaving Michael Cooper groping at thin air.

The Robins were enjoying far more of the possession but United carried the greater attacking threat.

O’Leary excelled twice in the same Blades attack, batting away Campbell’s shot and pushing over Peck’s deflected drive from distance, and Moore fired tamely at him.

Neither side would have been too unhappy with a goalless first period, but City were not to recover from conceding a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time.

Campbell’s header released Moore and referee Oliver Langford felt Dickie’s desperate challenge was worthy of a penalty and banishment.

Burrows stepped up to send O’Leary the wrong way and convert with ease and the second half was largely a case of attack versus defence.

Peck went close before Burrows scampered down the left and delivered a cross that O’Hare and Moore left for Brooks to smash home.

Fellow substitute O’Hare settled the game – and probably the tie – 11 minutes from time by touching home Anel Ahmedhodzic’s header from about a yard out.