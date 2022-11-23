Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Kellie Harrington's autobiography wins the Irish Sports Book of the Year

It overcame competition from five other nominees.

11 minutes ago 173 Views 0 Comments
Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has won the Irish Sports Book of the Year award. 

The book, Kellie, written with Roddy Doyle, tells the story of Harrington’s journey from growing up in Dublin’s north inner city to her gold medal success at both the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the World Championships.

The winner of the award was announced tonight at a ceremony at The Convention Centre in Dublin. 

Harrington’s book was chosen as the winner ahead of five other nominees on the shortlist.

Also in the running was Life Begins in Leitrim, the autobiography of Zak Moradi, written with Niall Kelly, editor of The42.

The Game by Tadhg Coakley, A History of the GAA in 100 Objects by Siobhán Doyle, Point to Point by Healy Racing with words by Richard Pugh and The Rodfather by Roddy Collins with Paul Howard, were the other nominees.

