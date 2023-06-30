Kellie Harrington through to European Games final after dominant win

BOXER KELLIE HARRINGTON has today won a European Games silver medal, defeating former professional world champion and Rio Olympic champion Estelle Mossely of France on a unanimous decision, 5-0.

In a battle between the 2016 and 2021 Olympic champions at lightweight (60kg), Harrington dominated to power through to tomorrow’s final against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia.

Harrington started strongly, taking the first round 4-1. She stepped it up in the second round, winning 5-0, before taking the last round 3-2 to secure a place in tomorrow’s gold medal fight.

Mosselly went pro in 2018 and has a 11-1 record, she returned to the amateur ranks earlier this year for a shot at a home Paris Games.

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards, Harrington said: “I was nervous going in there but also felt excited. It’s the best with the best and that always makes you perform a little bit better, I felt good in there, so I’m happy enough.”