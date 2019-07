Kellie Harrington with her silver medal and bandaged thumb in Minsk last month.

KELLIE HARRINGTON WILL be held back from competing at next month’s European Women’s Boxing Championships in Madrid.

The Dubliner suffered a thumb injury during the European Games in Minsk last month and had to sit out the lightweight final.

IABA high performance director Bernard Dunne told the Irish Independent that they were not willing to risk Harrington ahead of October’s World Championships in Russia, where she will aim to defend her title.