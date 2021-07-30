Kellie Harrington delivers impressive performance on Olympic debut

IT WAS A dream Olympic debut for Kellie Herrington as the Dublin fighter comfortably saw off the challenge of Italian Rebecca Nicoli in her opening bout of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Harrington is now just one fight away from a medal in the lightweight division after advancing to the quarter-finals with a dominant performance at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan venue.

The 31-year-old looked full value for her top seeding and took control from the start, with Harrington ahead with all five judges following the first round.

Nicoli managed to grow into the fight in the second round and landed a few good shots on Harrington without ever really troubling the Dubliner, who responded in impressive fashion and again recorded a clean sweep with the judges.

And the classy Harrington, who looked much sharper than her 21-year-old opponent, delivered a controlled and stylish third round as she took the fight on unanimous decision to qualify for the quarter-finals and move one step closer to an Olympic medal.

Harrington will take on Algeria’s Imane Khelif in her quarter-final fight next Tuesday morning.

Aidan Walsh is the next Irish boxer out in Tokyo, taking to the ring at 4.51am.