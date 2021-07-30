Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Kellie Harrington delivers impressive performance on Olympic debut

The Dublin fighter comfortably saw off the challenge of Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 30 Jul 2021, 3:35 AM
1 hour ago 556 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5509984
Ireland's Kellie Harrington (red) in action with Rebecca Nicoli (blue) of Italy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ireland's Kellie Harrington (red) in action with Rebecca Nicoli (blue) of Italy.
Ireland's Kellie Harrington (red) in action with Rebecca Nicoli (blue) of Italy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT WAS A dream Olympic debut for Kellie Herrington as the Dublin fighter comfortably saw off the challenge of Italian Rebecca Nicoli in her opening bout of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Harrington is now just one fight away from a medal in the lightweight division after advancing to the quarter-finals with a dominant performance at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan venue.

The 31-year-old looked full value for her top seeding and took control from the start, with Harrington ahead with all five judges following the first round.

Nicoli managed to grow into the fight in the second round and landed a few good shots on Harrington without ever really troubling the Dubliner, who responded in impressive fashion and again recorded a clean sweep with the judges.

And the classy Harrington, who looked much sharper than her 21-year-old opponent, delivered a controlled and stylish third round as she took the fight on unanimous decision to qualify for the quarter-finals and move one step closer to an Olympic medal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Harrington will take on Algeria’s Imane Khelif in her quarter-final fight next Tuesday morning.

Aidan Walsh is the next Irish boxer out in Tokyo, taking to the ring at 4.51am.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie