Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Kellie Harrington wins quarter-final to secure Olympic bronze medal

The Dubliner was too strong for Algeria’s Imane Khelif.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 4:58 AM
13 minutes ago 841 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5513227
Kellie Harrington won her quarter-final bout in style.
Kellie Harrington won her quarter-final bout in style.
Kellie Harrington won her quarter-final bout in style.

KELLIE HARRINGTON WILL return from the Olympics with at least a bronze medal after winning her quarter-final bout against Algeria’s Imane Khelif.

Harrington advanced to the semi-finals of the lightweight division with a commanding unanimous decision victory.

Harrington had eased past Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli in her round of 16 fight on Friday.

And the Dubliner was just as impressive against Khelif, starting strongly to take a tentative first round with four of the five judges.

Harrington then landed some good shots at the beginning of the second round, her speed and movement proving too good for Kehlif. Harrington’s momentum was paused following a trip over her own shoelaces, but she took control again to take the round with all five judges.

And she dominated the third round, landing a number of impressive, clean shots as she dragged Khelif around the ring.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Harrington’s victory means the 31-year-old is guaranteed at least a bronze medal, with a chance to upgrade to gold or silver when she takes to the ring for her semi-final bout on Thursday.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie