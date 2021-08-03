Kellie Harrington wins quarter-final to secure Olympic bronze medal

KELLIE HARRINGTON WILL return from the Olympics with at least a bronze medal after winning her quarter-final bout against Algeria’s Imane Khelif.

Harrington advanced to the semi-finals of the lightweight division with a commanding unanimous decision victory.

Harrington had eased past Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli in her round of 16 fight on Friday.

And the Dubliner was just as impressive against Khelif, starting strongly to take a tentative first round with four of the five judges.

Harrington then landed some good shots at the beginning of the second round, her speed and movement proving too good for Kehlif. Harrington’s momentum was paused following a trip over her own shoelaces, but she took control again to take the round with all five judges.

And she dominated the third round, landing a number of impressive, clean shots as she dragged Khelif around the ring.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Harrington’s victory means the 31-year-old is guaranteed at least a bronze medal, with a chance to upgrade to gold or silver when she takes to the ring for her semi-final bout on Thursday.