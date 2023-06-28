Harrington 'on cloud nine' after securing Olympic qualification

KELLIE HARRINGTON SAID she had felt “a rollercoaster of emotions” after booking her place at next summer’s Paris Olympics.

The Dublin fighter sealed qualification for the Games with victory over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson on a 4-1 split decision at the European Games in Poland today, a result which also secured her fifth ever continental medal and sent the 33-year-old through to the 60kg semi-finals.

Having also represented Ireland at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Harrington can now look forward to becoming a two-time Olympian next year.

“I’m on cloud nine,” Harrington said. “I know that my face doesn’t say that I’m overjoyed, but I am overjoyed.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, to have Noel Burke (coach) with me here in the corner, to look back after my hand had been raised, it’s been incredible.

“To go home now and celebrate with my small circle, with my family, with Mandy, I can’t wait. I never bring the phone with me, so I can’t wait to get back to the hotel to give Mandy a text.

I don’t speak on the phone to my family or anything, so I’m going to ring them when I get home this time. I haven’t spoken to them in a week now.”

The world No 1 is now set to face Rio 2016 gold medallist Estelle Mossely in the last four on Friday.

“It’s not over. I’m not going (aiming) for anything,” Harrington added.

“I’m just going for the next fight, round by round, and wherever that takes me, it takes me.

“The main thing is I’m back enjoying it again, and I’ve booked my seat on the plane to Paris. That was the goal coming out here, now the goalposts move a little bit and we try to aim for a silver (place in the final).

“If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world.”

