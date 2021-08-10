In pictures: Kellie Harrington's triumphant homecoming

Ireland’s latest Olympic medalists, Kellie Harrington and Aidan Walsh, returned home today
Those on hand to meet Kellie included Limerick boxing stalwart Anna Moore…
…and Michael Conlan, whose father John coaches Kellie
An open-top bus then took Kellie and Irish team-mate Emmet Brennan back home to Portland Row…
…where the locals turned out in force
Here’s the view from the top of the world…
The moment Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington returned to Portland Row in Dublin, chants of 'Kellie! Kellie! Kellie!' ringing out | Read more: https://t.co/SOtBakLRVe pic.twitter.com/wCouwawFHC— RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 10, 2021
of the team
…where you’ll find no worries, for the rest of your day
