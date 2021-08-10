Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 10 August 2021
In pictures: Kellie Harrington's triumphant homecoming

Soak in the scenes of a glorious day in Dublin.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 8:27 PM
37 minutes ago 3,345 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5519944

Ireland’s latest Olympic medalists, Kellie Harrington and Aidan Walsh, returned home today

kellie-harrington-with-her-gold-medal-and-aidan-walsh-with-his-bronze-medal Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Those on hand to meet Kellie included Limerick boxing stalwart Anna Moore…

kellie-harrington-is-greeted-by-anna-moore-after-returning-to-dublin-with-her-gold-medal Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

…and Michael Conlan, whose father John coaches Kellie

kellie-harrington-with-michael-conlan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

An open-top bus then took Kellie and Irish team-mate Emmet Brennan back home to Portland Row…

kellie-harrington-makes-her-way-towards-portland-row-on-the-open-top-bus Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

…where the locals turned out in force 

crowds-gather-around-portland-row-ahead-of-kellie-harringtons-arrival Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

kellie-harrington-on-the-open-top-bus

kellie-harrington-acknowledges-the-crowd-after-a-plush-simba-was-thrown-to-her-in-reference-to-her-use-of-the-phrase-hakuna-matata

Here’s the view from the top of the world…

…where you’ll find no worries, for the rest of your day

kellie-harrington-raises-a-plush-simba-to-the-crowd-in-reference-to-her-use-of-the-phrase-hakuna-matata

kellie-harrington-on-the-open-top-bus

kellie-harrington-with-emmet-brennan-on-the-open-top-bus Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

