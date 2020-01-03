2018 world champion Harrington to return to the ring after seven-month injury lay-off

Harrington with her silver medal from the 2019 European Games.

KELLIE HARRINGTON IS set to return to the ring later this month following a seven-month injury lay-off.

The 2018 World lightweight champion has been included in Ireland’s squad for the prestigious Strandja Multi-Nations tournament in Bulgaria, ahead of the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 in London next March.

Harrington has suffered an injury-plagued 2019 in which she broke her right thumb twice.

In an interview with The42 last year, she explained that she first sustained the injury in February before a suffering a recurrence in her victorious European Games semi-final in June. She was unable to compete for the gold medal and returned with the silver.

The Dubliner underwent surgery the following month and subsequently missed a number of key tournaments, including the World Championships and National Elites where she was unable to defend her titles.

Amy Broadhurst, who was crowned the national champion, has also been included in the Irish squad that will travel to Sofia for the multi-nations tournament. The pair will both compete in the 60kg category.

Team Ireland are doubling up in seven of the 13 Olympic limits for men and women for the tournament in Sofia which begins on 20 January.

The squad includes current National Elite champions Ceira Smith, Michaela Walsh, Christina Desmond, Aoife O’Rourke, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy, George Bates, Aidan Walsh, Emmett Brennan, Kiril Afanasev and Ken Okungbowa.

Irish squad - Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria January 20/25

Female

51kg Ceire Smith (Cavan) and Carly McNaul (Holy Family)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s) and Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s) and Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

Male

52kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) and Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s) and Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) and Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

91kg+ Kenny Ogunbowa (Athlone) or Antoine O’Griofa (Celtic Eagles)

