Kelly Brady 'keeping options open' with future in balance amid Ireland call-up

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND call-up Kelly Brady says she is keeping her options open amid overseas interest following a superb debut season with Athlone Town.

Brady scored 26 goals to help Athlone to their first domestic double, winning the Golden Boot and Women’s Premier Division Player of the Season.

The US-born former Ireland U19 striker could make her senior international debut in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Hungary in Spain. Her future was understandably in focus when she spoke to the media earlier this week.

“I’m a free agent now,” said Brady. “I haven’t signed back with Athlone and am keeping my options open, seeing what suits me best.

“There’s pressures to go and play in England but I’ll do what’s best for me and see what falls on my plate. I’ll weigh up my options and go from there.”

The 42 understands Brady recently trialled at WSL club Liverpool and WSL 2 outfit Crystal Palace, while Ireland head coach Carla Ward revealed “a couple of offers” last week.

Brady poured cold water over the latter, however, noting: “No official offers on paper now yet there’s things happening, going over training in England. There’s nothing on the table or set in stone.

“I’m open to anything. I don’t have anything (trials) scheduled before Christmas but I’m taking it day by day.”

Brady previously trained with Ward’s Ireland squad ahead of the recent Nations League play-off win over Belgium, and is hoping to kick on in Marbella.

“I did pretty well,” she reflected, detailing the manager’s advice to secure full-time football.

“I know that if I was training full-time that I’d be able to keep up to this speed of play.

“I want to put my best forward and have fun (this week). My season is over, but I’m fit and up to speed. I’ll try impress and get into another camp.”

And potentially win her first senior cap? “Since 19s, I think I had good potential and it was the thought of, ‘Maybe you can make it to this level’ but the sacrifice that comes with making it up to the senior squad is a lot,” Brady continued.

“I had my sights set on it, but obviously nothing is ever guaranteed. You’ve got to stay healthy, you have to be playing well.

“Coming over to Ireland, my hope was that one day I’d be in the squad, so I was able to do well enough – thank you God. I had a great year, was able to impress and draw some attention. Happy about that.”

Meanwhile, Brady is hoping for last-minute Thanksgiving plans, as one of several US-born players in this Ireland squad.

“I’ll keep my calendar open on Thursday. Hopefully someone surprises us with a turkey dinner!”