'They're fantastic trainers' - Moycullen's brothers powering back-to-back Galway title bid

WHEN ALL-IRELAND-WINNING captain Ray Silke goes out to walk his dog, he can see a house that belongs to famous family in Moycullen.

Paul, Seán and Eoghan Kelly in action for Moycullen.

Silke is Corofin by birth but is now a long-term resident of the land that belongs to the current county champions. That’s the kind of situation that could create some conflicting emotions for today’s Galway SFC final, with both teams involved. But regardless of what his address sasy, Silke is still green and gold to the core.

Club allegiances aside, Silke continues to observe the movements of Moycullen and the various talents that have been developing throughout his residency there.

The Kellys have been on his radar for many years. It began with the late Pádraig ‘Dandy’ Kelly who kicked ball for club and county. Silke first joined the Galway panel in the late 80s when Pádraig’s career was winding down, eventually finishing his career with five Connacht titles.

Now Silke is look at sons Seán, Eoghan and Paul who are the current Kelly representatives on the Moycullen team. Seán and Paul are forwards while Eoghan is a back. All three achieved Sigerson Cup success together with NUIG in 2021.

They’re skilled footballers no doubt, but the boys are synonymous with basketball too. Paul was the first Kelly sibling to capture Silke’s eye for that very reason, while Seán is the one commanding most of the attention now as he captains the Galway footballers from full-back.

“I wouldn’t like to take on a Kelly because the other lad would be arriving fairly quickly,” Silke tells The42 of their combined quality.

“You would have heard of Paul. He was a sensational basketball player for the Ireland U17s. An amazing ball handler. I remember a coach said that Paul Kelly is the best basketballer in Ireland.

“Eoghan was on a basketball scholarship in the States so he missed the [football] U20s and I hadn’t heard that much from him. He has been excellent since he came on. It took him a bit of time to get back into the game but they’re fantastic trainers. I’d often see Paul by himself in the pitch in Moycullen with 20 balls, just running and doing some shooting. He takes his sport very seriously.

Tommy Dickson / INPHO Paul Kelly for St Paul's Oughterard in the 2018 All-Ireland Schools Cup Final. Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s not playing as well as you’d hoped in that he’s not getting on the scoresheet. He’s just been a bit off it this year, but coming into the final, it could be a day for him to step up. He’s very good on the ball, he links play really well.

“Eoghan has great pace and marking [abilities].”

Seán may have an All-Star award as a defender but when he’s in Moycullen colours, he typically plays as a forward. In last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry’s Glen, Kelly lined out at corner-forward. He was selected at centre-forward for their county semi-final win over Mountbellew-Moylough last month.

His ability to advance and get scores is evident when he plays for Galway too, which underlines his versatility on the pitch. However, Silke suspects that perhaps his best position is among the half-backs.

“The club seem a bit confused on where his best position is,” says Silke. “I think he’s better coming onto the ball, so maybe seven or five.

“I do think that injury has set him back a while. He’s starting to get back up. When Seán Kelly goes, his running strength and power on the ball is absolutely fantastic. Not unlike Lee Keegan, he comes with such pace that most forwards can’t stick with him.

“And if the right ball comes, he’s in. He’s their fireman and whenever there’s a fire, Seán is sent to quench it.

“One of the Galway selectors told me a few years ago that Seán’s measurements on the GPS were off the scale compared to any other player. So, he was creating more than a lot of players when he was full-back. When he has his back to goal, I don’t think he’s as effective.

“There’s very few 10 or 12s that are able for him, and Moycullen lack one or two forwards. That’s why he’s up there. He scores more from five or seven, than he does from 11.”

As Silke sees it, both Moycullen and Corofin have “rode their luck” on occasion coming into this county final. Moycullen almost fumbled their crown against Salthill/Knocknacarra, surviving a late goal with points from Galway star Peter Cooke and Paul Kelly to book their place in the semi-finals.

After winning their first-ever senior county title in 2020, victory today would mark an historic back-to-back triumph for Moycullen.

Corofin were the dominant side in Galway up until recently, but are missing some star players from the side that won four All-Irelands between 2014 and 2020. Ian Burke and Jason Leonard are abroad while Galway hurler Daithí Burke is also absent. Small margins, Silke believes, will decide the outcome.

“Moycullen withdraw a lot of players and leave Dessie one-on-one. And he’s hugely effective. If he gets the ball, it’s either a mark, a free or scores. If Corofin can stop him, even if it’s with plus one at the back, they have a big chance.

Tom Maher / INPHO Seán Kelly after scoring a goal against Strokestown in last year's Connacht semi-final. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“And the second place is with Peter Cooke. When he plays well, he’s one of the best midfielders in Galway by far. If he really shows up and plays well, I would expect Moycullen to win. I think Moycullen have more improvement in their overall game, because they were poor against Salthill, and against Mountbellew [in the semi-final]. Have they that kick in them to push on? If they can come up 10% or 15%, I think they’ll just pip Corofin by a point or two.”

