Waterford star joins the exodus of talent down under to Aussie Rules Womens' action

ANOTHER OF IRELAND’S most recognised ladies’ footballers has been snapped up by an AFL Women’s team.

Waterford’s Kellyann Hogan, who captained the Deise ladies this year to the All-Ireland quarter-final and plays her club football with the ultra-successful Ballymacarby club, has joined Collingwood Magpies as a rookie. She has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Hogan was named Player of the match in the country final win and received the WLR Granville Waterford Sports Award that celebrates an athlete that excels across all sporting codes for the month of October (2023).

A statement from Collingwood read; ‘Collingwood General Manager of Women’s Football Jess Burger welcomed Hogan to the Club.

“We’re excited to welcome Kellyann to Collingwood,” said Burger.

“Kellyann will be a great addition to the group as an athlete who possesses outstanding work rate and athleticism as well as natural leadership traits.

“Her agility, ball use and ability to take the game on will be exciting features of her game”.

“Kellyann will make her way over from Ireland next year to join her teammates and we look forward to her showcasing her talents within the main group.”