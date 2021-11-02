Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

Kelyn Cassidy misses out on World Championship medal but secures state funding for 2022

The Waterford man was beaten by brilliant Belarusian Aliaksei Alfiorau tonight but his Belgrade campaign will financially aid his future progression.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 7:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,190 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5590401
Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy.
Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

WATERFORD’S KELYN CASSIDY suffered a unanimous-decision defeat to Belarusian Aliaksei Alfiorau in their 80kg quarter-final at the AIBA World Elite Men’s Boxing Championships in Belgrade, missing out on a medal in his first ever outing at the Worlds.

Cassidy was decisively second best against his fellow southpaw, albeit he finished the stronger of the two as Alfiorau — his face already marked up from his previous fight — tried to stay out of dodge.

The European U22 medalist from Belarus was almost a better-oiled version of Cassidy himself, beating the Irish senior champion with slicker footwork and cleaner backhand counters throughout the contest.

Cassidy scarcely disgraced himself in his first outing at this level, mind, and his progress to the last eight of the Worlds will see him receive €20,000 in World Class-tier funding from Sport Ireland next year, which will significantly aid his ability to train as the elite talent which he proved himself to be over the past 10 days in Serbia.

The Saviours Crystal man, 24, was the only member of a young and inexperienced Irish squad to progress beyond his first bout, and a World Championship quarter-final was quite the checkpoint to reach just under three years out from the Paris Olympics.

Cassidy, who stunned Cork’s Tommy Hyde in the Irish Senior final just last month, will aim to make that Irish vest his own in the coming years after announcing himself in some style in the final quarter of 2022.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie