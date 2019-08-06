Prolific attacker Roofe trades Leeds for Kompany's Anderlecht

Kemar Roofe will link up with the former Man City captain in Belgium.

KEMAR ROOFE HAS sealed his reported £7 million move to Anderlecht, leaving Leeds United after three years at Elland Road.

English forward Roofe has signed a three-year deal in Belgium with Vincent Kompany’s side.

The 26-year-old, who joined Leeds from Oxford United, had played a key role in Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion push last term.

He scored 15 goals in 33 Championship games. However, Roofe suffered a knee injury in February, missing a crucial two months as Leeds slipped into the play-off places.

They were then beaten by Derby County, who lost the play-off final at Wembley to Aston Villa.

Leeds have been linked with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Liverpool’s Ryan Kent as potential replacements.

