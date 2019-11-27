This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kemboy cleared to race again following owner's Horse Racing Ireland ban

The Cheltenham Gold Cup contender will feature in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas after today’s decision.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 6:27 PM
Ruby Walsh and Kemboy just before he announced his retirement at after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup this year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP contender Kemboy has been cleared to race again by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI). 

Horses owned by the Supreme Horse Racing Club were barred from entry or declaration in October after the syndicate failed to engage with the governing body over allegations of overselling horses.

However, the HRI has accepted new registrations for Kemboy and six other horses — Aramon, Cadmium, Defy De Mee, Harrie, Hybery and Robin De Carlow — meaning they are eligible once again. 

The Willie Mullin-trained seven-year-old can now feature in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on 28 December and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

“Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has accepted new registrations for seven horses previously registered under Supreme Horse Racing Club,” the statement reads. 

“The new registrations have been formed under new syndicates comprising members who have come forward as shareholders in those horses.

The new syndicates have agreed that any prize money won will be held within their Horse Racing Ireland syndicate account and no withdrawals will be permitted until at least the end of the 2019/2020 National Hunt season.

“This will allow members time to take further steps, including finalising the shareholding in each horse.

“Horse Racing Ireland expect additional horses, formerly registered under Supreme Horse Racing Club, to be registered through a similar process in the coming days.”

