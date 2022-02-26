Knight Salute heads to Cheltenham with unbeaten record intact after Adonis win

Knight Salute (left), ridden by Paddy Brennan, on their way to winning the Adonis.

KNIGHT SALUTE WILL head to the Triumph Hurdle unbeaten over obstacles after landing the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle in good style at Kempton Park.

The Milton Harris-trained four-year-old has been asked a few questions in his short career, but has answered every one of them and on this occasion he had to fend off the challenge of Teddy Blue, who held every chance until blundering through the last.

Paddy Brennan’s mount travelled smoothly throughout, but increased the pace early in the straight, with his rider admitting: “I knew it was going to be cat and mouse and I was keen to be the cat!”

Knight Salute, who gained his fifth successive success for the Four Candles Partnership by three and a quarter lengths, was left as a 12-1 chance with Betfair and Paddy Power, who were seemingly not as impressed as his jockey.

Meanwhile, a record-breaking 12th Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase came Paul Nicholls’ way as Pic D’Orhy put a disappointing run at Sandown last time behind him.

The seven-year-old had looked good in winning at Ascot in December, though had a few doubters after a lacklustre display in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase last month.

Yet Harry Cobden’s mount jumped supremely well and needed to, particularly at the last when challenged by Millers Bank who travelled well and was bereft of the errors that saw him unseat in his previous two races.

Pic D’Orhy, who was returned at 3-1 and had a length in hand at the line, will bypass Cheltenham and head straight to Aintree according to Nicholls.

In the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle, Aucunrisque made virtually all to graduate to Grade Two glory.

All eyes were on Shallwehaveonemore after his wide-margin Sandown win and the Gary Moore-trained runner was sent off the 6-4 favourite under the handler’s son, Josh.

He was happy to settle in fourth as Tom Cannon set the gallop on Aucunrisque (3-1) and Shallwehaveonemore looked to be in the perfect position turning for home.

However, a couple of novicey jumping errors at the final two flights cost the market leader valuable momentum, handing the initiative to Aucunrisque, who proved incredibly game in responding to Cannon’s urgings.

He galloped on strongly after the last to hold the challenge of Shallwehaveonemore by a length, with 40-1 shot Galore Desassences finishing a further length and three-quarters adrift.

Aucunrisque was completing a hat-trick of victories for trainer Chris Gordon and Unibet chopped his price to 10-1 from 20s for the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

