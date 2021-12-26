Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Tornado Flyer springs King George surprise for Danny and Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins gets better of Paul Nicholls in Christmas showpiece.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 3:44 PM
15 minutes ago 946 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5640627
Tornado Flyer ridden by Danny Mullins on the way to victory.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tornado Flyer ridden by Danny Mullins on the way to victory.
Tornado Flyer ridden by Danny Mullins on the way to victory.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TORNADO FLYER SHOCKED his rivals as he triumphed as a 28-1 outsider in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his nephew Danny, Tornado Flyer came home nine lengths clear of dual winner Clan Des Obeaux, while Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and 3-1 favourite Chantry House failed to fire.

Sporting first-time cheekpieces, Minella Indo was noticeably keen in the early stages for Rachael Blackmore, going toe to toe with renowned front runner and last year’s King George victor Frodon, with the duo setting a strong early gallop.

Blackmore eventually took a pull, with Frodon allowed to dictate before Minella Indo again challenged going out onto the second circuit. However, it was clear from some way out the Irish raider would not be taking a hand in the finish as he dropped away. Chantry House, meanwhile, was pulled up with six fences still to jump after never really finding his stride.

Saint Calvados, one of three for Paul Nicholls along with Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux, went for home going strongly but his run started to stutter in the straight, just as Tornado Flyer and his stablemate Asterion Forlonge loomed large.

Tornado Flyer grabbed the lead at the penultimate fence and with Asterion Forlonge crashing out at the last, Clan Des Obeaux was left in second with Saint Calvados third and Frodon plugging on for fourth.

The winning rider was completing a double on the day, having struck earlier on Jacamar on what was his first trip to Kempton.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie