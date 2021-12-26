Tornado Flyer springs King George surprise for Danny and Willie Mullins

Tornado Flyer ridden by Danny Mullins on the way to victory.

Tornado Flyer ridden by Danny Mullins on the way to victory.

TORNADO FLYER SHOCKED his rivals as he triumphed as a 28-1 outsider in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his nephew Danny, Tornado Flyer came home nine lengths clear of dual winner Clan Des Obeaux, while Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and 3-1 favourite Chantry House failed to fire.

Sporting first-time cheekpieces, Minella Indo was noticeably keen in the early stages for Rachael Blackmore, going toe to toe with renowned front runner and last year’s King George victor Frodon, with the duo setting a strong early gallop.

TORNADO FLYER WINS THE KING GEORGE! 🌪



What a day for a Danny Mullins! 🇮🇪#VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/sVd49AzVgL — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 26, 2021

Blackmore eventually took a pull, with Frodon allowed to dictate before Minella Indo again challenged going out onto the second circuit. However, it was clear from some way out the Irish raider would not be taking a hand in the finish as he dropped away. Chantry House, meanwhile, was pulled up with six fences still to jump after never really finding his stride.

Saint Calvados, one of three for Paul Nicholls along with Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux, went for home going strongly but his run started to stutter in the straight, just as Tornado Flyer and his stablemate Asterion Forlonge loomed large.

Tornado Flyer grabbed the lead at the penultimate fence and with Asterion Forlonge crashing out at the last, Clan Des Obeaux was left in second with Saint Calvados third and Frodon plugging on for fourth.

The winning rider was completing a double on the day, having struck earlier on Jacamar on what was his first trip to Kempton.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: