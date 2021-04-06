Ken Doherty beaten by Lee Walker and misses out on World Championship spot

KEN DOHERTY HAS missed out on a place in this year’s snooker world championship having been beaten 6-4 by Lee Walker in his first round qualifier match tonight.

The defeat was a collapse by Doherty, who led Walker 4-1 before losing five-straight frames to crash out. The match started at 9.30am this morning, but was suspended at 2pm to allow the four matches of the afternoon session take place.

Play resumed tonight with the score at 5-4, with Walker winning the single frame he needed on a score of 70-50 to advance, meaning Doherty’s most recent World Championship appearance remains as far back as 2014.