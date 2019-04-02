Hollywood actor Jackie Chan impresses Ken Doherty with trick shot

The Irish snooker legend and Hollywood actor seemed to have a ball in Hong Kong.

IRISH SNOOKER LEGEND Ken Doherty spent some time with actor Jackie Chan recently, and the Hollwood star impressed him with his cue skills.

Doherty was in Asia for the China Open and he told World Snooker that was invited to meet Chan at a charity event in Hong Kong ahead of the tournament.

The pair sang a bit of karaoke together before heading to the snooker table, where the Rush Hour star put his skills on show with a trick shot.

Staring at a cluster of red balls with a pink one in the middle, Chan said he would pot the pink ball in the middle pocket before lining himself up for the shot.

The 1997 World champion was certainly impressed when Chan blasted the balls apart and sent the pink ball sinking into the pocket.

After enjoying Chan’s company, Doherty then made his way to Beijing for the tournament.

He defeated Welshman Mark Williams 6-4 in the first round to set-up a clash with Ricky Walden tomorrow.

