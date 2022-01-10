Tipperary All-Ireland winner Hogan steps down as manager of Offaly champions

Ken Hogan at the recent St Rynagh's game against Ballyhale Shamrocks.

TIPPERARY’S ALL-IRELAND winning goalkeeper Ken Hogan has brought his successful spell in charge of Offaly senior champions St Rynagh’s to a close.

Hogan guided the Banagher club to the last three Offaly senior hurling titles, a considerable achievement as they had only won one between 1993 and 2016.

He came close to a famous success in the Leinster semi-final in December against All-Ireland kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks but a late Eoin Cody goal denied St Rynagh’s and forced extra-time, with the Kilkenny club eventually winning out and subsequently claiming the provincial title.

The St Rynagh’s success continued Hogan’s excellent track record in the Offaly senior hurling championship as a manager, previously winning titles with Birr and Coolderry, steering the latter to the 2012 All-Ireland club final when they lost out to Loughgiel Shamrocks.

Hogan, a winner of All-Ireland senior medals with Tipperary in 1989 and 1991, is to return to take charge of his native club Lorrha-Dorrha for the 2022 campaign.

“It was a big wrench to leave St Rynagh’s but duty calls,” he told The Offaly Express.

“St Rynagh’s are a great bunch and I had a great time there.”

