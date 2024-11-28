Advertisement
Kenneth Burke during the All-Ireland final between St Thomas' and O'Loughlin Gaels. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
All-Ireland-winning manager steps down after four-year term

Kenneth Burke guided St Thomas’ to All-Ireland glory last season.
3.35pm, 28 Nov 2024
ALL-IRELAND-WINNING manager Kenneth Burke has stepped down from his position with St Thomas’ of Galway after a four-year spell.

Burke, who took over from Kevin Lally in 2021, oversaw All-Ireland success last season after a thrilling final against Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels in Croke Park. It was the club’s first All-Ireland title since 2013 when Burke was a player.

St Thomas’ also won six county titles in-a-row during Burke’s time at the helm, as Capptaggle ended their seven-in-a-row bid at the semi-final stage this year.

Burke was manager of the Galway minors in 2024, leading his side to an All-Ireland semi-final where they were edged out by Tipperary after extra-time.

“We’d like to thank Kenneth and all his management teams over the last four years for all their dedication, hard work and commitment during their tenure,” a statement from St Thomas’ reads.

“We are truly grateful for all the memories ye have given us and we wish ye all the best your future endeavors.”

