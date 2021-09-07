Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

'She can capitalise on what she's done' - Egan backs Harrington call to stay amateur

The Olympic champion has decided to focus on retaining her title in Paris in 2024.

By Paul Keane Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,486 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5543081
Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Egan.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE
Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Egan.
Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Egan.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST Kenneth Egan says Kellie Harrington made the right choice by staying amateur – just like he did.

Harrington mulled over turning pro after clinching gold at the Tokyo Olympics but will instead focus on retaining her lightweight title in Paris in 2024.

Egan, who won his medal in Beijing in 2008, admitted he’s ‘delighted’ with the decision and said Harrington can join an elite group of back to back gold medalists.

Egan himself came close to entering the professional ranks in 2009 after being wooed by US promoter Joe Winters but backed out at the last minute and has no regrets.

Speaking at the launch of European Week of Sport 2021 which runs from September 23-30, Egan said: “I’m delighted, Kellie Harrington has made the right decision. It’s the decision I would have made if I was in her shoes.

“She’s 31 now, she’s an Olympic champion, she’s funded by the Sports Council, she has ample opportunities for advertisements and sponsorships for the next three years running up to Paris.

“There was talk that if she went pro, she could have had a few fights and then fought Katie Taylor in Croke Park. It’s not as easy as that. Anything could happen in those years.

“Imagine she committed to the pro game and Katie Taylor got a bad injury or retired for some reason. What happens then? What does Kellie do then?

“She’s right to stay amateur, she can capitalise on what she’s done, she can make a few bob, she’s got a good head on her shoulders, she’s very grounded and she has a great family around her. I’m delighted that she made the right decision.”

On potentially emulating US icon Claressa Shields and the UK’s Nicola Adams by winning back to back Olympic gold medals, Egan said it’s possible.

The former 10-in-a-row Irish amateur champion said: “That’s very elite company to be in. I think she can go out there and give a great account of herself and why not win gold for a second time? She has the opportunity to do that now.”

Having operated in Taylor’s shadows for many years as an amateur, back to back medals would elevate Harrington to greatness in her own right.

Egan said: “If she goes on and does this double, then Katie Taylor will still be Katie Taylor because she’s on her own journey, but Kellie Harrington will be in a remarkable position in her own career.”

Egan, who has battled alcohol addiction, explained why staying amateur was the right decision for him too.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He said: “The peace of mind I have now, I’m glad I never did it. I wasn’t in my right mind when I came back from the Olympic games, of course with the drinking and the madness. I was on the verge of signing on the dotted line but I said to myself, ‘I can’t sign on the line for this fella because I’m selling him a dud’. I wasn’t training right, my diet wasn’t right, I was drinking too much. I’m glad I didn’t because if I had signed on that line, that was it then, I was in contract for God knows how many years.

“I’m in a good place now, I’m quite content. I don’t have to take digs anymore, the training camps, the getting up early, the diet, all of that. No, I have no regrets whatsoever.”

European Week of Sport is a week-long celebration of sport. Sport Ireland is calling on you and your family to get out and #BeActive between September 23-30 and who knows, this may be the start of a new found love for sport.

For more information and to find an event near you, see the Sport Ireland website.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie