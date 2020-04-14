This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
'We all love Kenny' - Klopp says Liverpool staff and players were all shocked by Dalglish’s virus sare

The Reds boss welcomed the positive news of the club legend’s release from hospital.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 7:54 AM
A file pic of Kenny Dalglish.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp admits the news of Sir Kenny Dalglish’s positive coronavirus test made the severity of the pandemic hit home.

The 69-year-old former Reds player and manager was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 despite not showing symptoms.

He has since returned home and remains asymptomatic, but Klopp revealed the news was a concern for everyone connected with the club.

“It was a real shock three days ago when I heard about it first. The boys were sent a message in our WhatsApp group and everybody was like, ‘Wow’,” Klopp told the Liverpool website.

“What you feel in that moment is a massive difference if you know somebody who got the virus, or if you don’t know.

“In this moment, it was like, ‘wow, one of us has it’ and it was really crazy.

“We all know this terrible disease is causing heartache all over the world but this was the first time for many of us someone we have such a personal connection to was affected to this extent.

“I had the opportunity to text immediately with one of his daughters and we spoke about it. She was quite, not relaxed, but she was fine and said it looked all well – and two days later we heard he was released from hospital.

“It’s good news – very good news – and I hope he is doing well still.

“We all know Kenny and we love him. We just sent him all our thoughts and prayers in that moment, but maybe he didn’t need it, which is even better.”

Klopp later spoke about life in lockdown, coaching through Zoom calls and missing his ‘exceptional group’ of players:

