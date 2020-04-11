This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 April, 2020
Dalglish family thank well-wishers after Liverpool legend gets virus

Kenny Dalglish is not showing symptoms but found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

By AFP Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 747 Views 2 Comments
File photo fo Kenny Dalglish.
Image: PA
File photo fo Kenny Dalglish.
File photo fo Kenny Dalglish.
Image: PA

KENNY DALGLISH’S SON admitted he was “truly humbled” by the messages of support that poured in from across the football world after the Liverpool legend tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dalglish found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

The 69-year-old Scot’s family said on Friday he is not showing symptoms of the disease, but Liverpool fans, current players and old stars were quick to send him their best wishes.

Dalglish’s son Paul responded on Twitter, writing: “It’s not my place to comment on my old man, he can do that for himself in due course. 

“Truly humbling messages from supporters of all teams. 

“I’m sure we can all agree this is more important than football and that we are all united as blues to support the NHS. Stay safe everyone.”

Dalglish’s daughter, Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates, also shared a message of thanks to fans for their kind words and well wishes.  

“Thank you so much for your lovely messages and I’m really sorry I can’t reply to them all,” she tweeted.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker said on Twitter: “Love from Becker family to Sir Kenny Dalglish!!”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted: “Hopeful Kenny will be rid of the virus ASAP.”

Blackburn, who Dalglish led to the Premier League title in 1995, said: “Everyone at Rovers would like to send their love and best wishes to Sir Kenny Dalglish and his family.”

Dalglish won the Scottish league title with Celtic as a player on four occasions before signing for Liverpool in 1977.

At Anfield, he captured eight English league titles, three FA Cups and three European Cups as a player and in two managerial spells.

In his Liverpool playing career, he scored 172 goals in 515 games.

As well as his role in Liverpool’s golden era in the 1970s and 1980s, Dalglish received plaudits for supporting victims’ families after 96 fans died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

© – AFP, 2020 

