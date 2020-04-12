This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kenny Dalglish released from hospital following coronavirus diagnosis

‘I was looked after because the NHS staff treat everyone the same. They look upon everyone as human beings.’

By Press Association Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 9:16 AM
Dalglish is recovering at home in self-isolation.
KENNY DALGLISH HAS thanked the “absolutely brilliant” NHS workers who treated him in hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones.

Despite not showing any symptoms, Dalglish underwent a coronavirus test and returned a positive diagnosis for Covid-19.

The former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland forward is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

“I’d just like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff for looking after me,” Dalglish wrote in the Sunday Post. “They were absolutely brilliant.

“People may think the Dalglish name got me in and got me the best of care. Not so.

“I was looked after because the NHS staff treat everyone the same. They look upon everyone as human beings. Names and backgrounds don’t come into it. That’s the way it should be…

“As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

Dalglish won eight league championships and three European Cups across spells as player and manager for Liverpool, while also guiding Blackburn to the Premier League title in 1994-95.

