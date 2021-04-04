BE PART OF THE TEAM

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich smashes women's half-marathon world record

She sliced almost half a minute off the previous mark, which was set last year by Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh.

By AFP Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 12:05 PM
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya (file pic).
Image: John Sibley/PA Archive/PA Images
Image: John Sibley/PA Archive/PA Images

KENYA’S RUTH CHEPNGETICH Chepngetich smashed the women’s half-marathon world record today in a time of one hour, four minutes and two seconds in Istanbul.

The marathon world champion from Doha 2019 sliced almost half a minute off the previous mark of one hour, four minutes and 31 seconds set by Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in February 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

Chepngetich, 26, was followed across the line in Turkey by Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (1hr 4:40), with Kenya’s two-time world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri third in 1hr 4:51.

This was the first time three women have finished inside 65 minutes in one half-marathon.

Chepngetich pulled clear of Yehualaw in the final stages to seal her place in the record books and win the race for a third time, following 2017 and 2019.

A strong early pace was set chiefly by Brigid Kosgei, the Kenyan marathon record holder, who eventually came in fifth, almost two minutes adrift.

Chepngetich covered the first 10km in 30:21, maintaining her rhythm to the line despite the wet conditions.

Her compatriot and world record-holder Kibiwott Kandie won the men’s race in a course record of 59 minutes and 35 seconds. This was well short of his world-best mark of 57:32 established in Valencia in December.

The former world record holder Geoffrey Kamworor took second, three seconds behind with Roncer Kipkorir (59:46) completing an all-Kenyan podium.

Kandie, the world half-marathon silver medallist, had enough in the tank to hold off Kamworor inside the final kilometre. He lowered by 15 seconds the course record set in 2018 by Amdework Walelegn, who crossed in fourth today.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

