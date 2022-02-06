Keoghan double helps Kilkenny hold off strong Antrim challenge

KILKENNY OPENED THEIR 2022 Allianz Hurling League 1 Group B campaign with a hard-fought 2-15 to 3-9 victory over Antrim at UPMC Nowlan Park.
Brian Cody’s outfit, who were without their Ballyhale contingent, recovered from a slow start to see the tie out with a strong second-half showing.
The away side struck first as Keelan Molloy scored an early point and Sean Elliot hit a goal past Darren Brennan. A James Bergin placed ball instigated Kilkenny’s comeback and an injury-time Martin Keoghan goal brought the host level with the score 1-6 apiece heading into half-time.
John Donnelly put Kilkenny into the lead shortly after the break and they stayed there for the rest of the game. Another Keoghan goal stretched their advantage but a spirited Antrim refused to go quietly as Elliot hit another point before Conor Johnson and Neil McManus both raised the green flag.
Latest | #AllianzLeagues Divs 1B— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 6, 2022
32mins 2nd Half
Cill Chainnigh: 2-14(20)
Aontroim: 3-9(18)
Aontroim goal Neil McManus!!!! pic.twitter.com/kXvkDR4FYn
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Donnelly added another point to keep the Saffrons at bay. They will play Dublin next Saturday while Kilkenny take on Tipperary on Sunday.
COMMENTS