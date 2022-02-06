Membership : Access or Sign Up
Keoghan double helps Kilkenny hold off strong Antrim challenge

Two goals from Tullaroan’s Martin Keoghan helped Kilkenny overcome Antrim in Nowlan Park.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

KILKENNY OPENED THEIR 2022 Allianz Hurling League 1 Group B campaign with a hard-fought 2-15 to 3-9 victory over Antrim at UPMC Nowlan Park. 

Brian Cody’s outfit, who were without their Ballyhale contingent, recovered from a slow start to see the tie out with a strong second-half showing.  

The away side struck first as Keelan Molloy scored an early point and Sean Elliot hit a goal past Darren Brennan. A James Bergin placed ball instigated Kilkenny’s comeback and an injury-time Martin Keoghan goal brought the host level with the score 1-6 apiece heading into half-time.

tempers-flare-between-both-teams Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

John Donnelly put Kilkenny into the lead shortly after the break and they stayed there for the rest of the game. Another Keoghan goal stretched their advantage but a spirited Antrim refused to go quietly as Elliot hit another point before Conor Johnson and Neil McManus both raised the green flag. 

Donnelly added another point to keep the Saffrons at bay. They will play Dublin next Saturday while Kilkenny take on Tipperary on Sunday. 

