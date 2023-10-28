Reigning Munster club champions Kerins O'Rahillys relegated to Kerry intermediate

KERINS O’RAHILLYS, the 2022 Munster club champions, have been relegated to Kerry’s intermediate grade after losing Saturday’s senior relegation play-off against Na Gaeil.

The Tralee rivals couldn’t be separated after 60 minutes, and it was Na Gaeil who kicked on in extra time for a 1-17 to 0-16 win that saved their own senior status.

Advertisement

With Austin Stacks and John Mitchels also playing intermediate football next season, Na Gaeil will be Tralee’s only senior football club in 2024.

The sides finished level at 0-12 apiece at full time before Na Gaeil edged themselves in front to lead 0-15 to 0-13 at the change of ends in extra time.

That lead was down to the bare minimum, 0-17 to 0-16, as the clock ticked towards 80, before Dara Devine struck the game’s only goal late on to seal victory.

Meanwhile in Cork, Newcestown were crowned Senior A hurling champions as they beat Blarney by two points, 3-17 to 0-24, in Saturday’s replay.

Three first-half goals from player of the match Edmund Kennelly, Colm Dinneen and Richard O’Sullivan proved to be decisive as Newcestown clinched the Jim Forbes Cup.