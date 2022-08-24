Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I am available to play for the Wallabies' - Former All-Black Kerr-Barlow eyes up shock switch

Kerr-Barlow, who was born in Melbourne, last represented New Zealand in 2017.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 11:09 AM
La Rochelle's Tawera Kerr-Barlow.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD CUP WINNER Tawera Kerr-Barlow has voiced his desire to play for Australia. 

The former All Black made the stunning revelation in an interview with French publication RugbyRama.

The scrum-half’s international career appeared to have come to an end when he joined French side La Rochelle in 2019, as New Zealand do not select overseas-based players for Test squads.

However a new law introduced by World Rugby last year has opened the door for Kerr-Barlow to make a shock switch to the Wallabies.

tawera-kerr-barlow Kerr-Barlow playing for New Zealand in 2016. Source: Photosport/Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

The new law allows a player to change national team once in their career if they were born in the country they wish to transfer to, or have a parent or grandparent born in that country, and have been stood down from Test level for three years.

Kerr-Barlow – a member of the 2015 World Cup winning All-Black squad – was born in Australia and won the last of his 29 caps for New Zealand in 2017.

“Unlike New Zealand, Australia have a rule allowing players who are overseas to still be eligible for selection. I am available to play for the Wallabies,” Kerr-Barlow told RugbyRama.

I was born there, I have a lot of ties in this country and if the staff calls me I will go without hesitation. It would be a great opportunity but for the moment I am focused on La Rochelle.”

Tonga recently took advantage of the new law by calling up ex-All Black Charles Piutau and former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.

Kerr-Barlow – who missed last season’s Champions Cup final defeat of Leinster with a broken hand – signed a new deal at La Rochelle last year which will keep him at the club until 2025. 

