'I am available to play for the Wallabies' - Former All-Black Kerr-Barlow eyes up shock switch

WORLD CUP WINNER Tawera Kerr-Barlow has voiced his desire to play for Australia.
The former All Black made the stunning revelation in an interview with French publication RugbyRama.
The scrum-half’s international career appeared to have come to an end when he joined French side La Rochelle in 2019, as New Zealand do not select overseas-based players for Test squads.
However a new law introduced by World Rugby last year has opened the door for Kerr-Barlow to make a shock switch to the Wallabies.
The new law allows a player to change national team once in their career if they were born in the country they wish to transfer to, or have a parent or grandparent born in that country, and have been stood down from Test level for three years.
Kerr-Barlow – a member of the 2015 World Cup winning All-Black squad – was born in Australia and won the last of his 29 caps for New Zealand in 2017.
“Unlike New Zealand, Australia have a rule allowing players who are overseas to still be eligible for selection. I am available to play for the Wallabies,” Kerr-Barlow told RugbyRama.
I was born there, I have a lot of ties in this country and if the staff calls me I will go without hesitation. It would be a great opportunity but for the moment I am focused on La Rochelle.”
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
Tonga recently took advantage of the new law by calling up ex-All Black Charles Piutau and former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.
Kerr-Barlow – who missed last season’s Champions Cup final defeat of Leinster with a broken hand – signed a new deal at La Rochelle last year which will keep him at the club until 2025.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS