Kerr, Warriors agree record-setting contract extension - report

GOLDEN STATE coach Steve Kerr, who has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles, has agreed to a record-setting two-year, $35 million contract extension ESPN reported on Friday.

Citing Kerr’s agents Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports, ESPN said the deal will make Kerr the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

Advertisement

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich makes more annually, but also holds the title of team president.

Kerr’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season. The new deal will take him through the 2025-26 campaign at $17.5 million per season.

Kerr, 58, was hired by the Warriors in May of 2014. They reached the NBA Finals for five straight years from 2015-19, winning titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and adding another title in 2022.

He won five championships as a player, three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kerr, who claimed his 500th win as a coach last Thursday, is also Team USA’s national coach and will coach the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

– © AFP 2024