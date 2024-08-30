Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kerrie Leonard. Tom Maher/INPHO
Archery

Irish archer Kerrie Leonard misses out on last 16 in individual compound open

The Meath native was knocked out by China’s Jiamin Zhou.
10.36am, 30 Aug 2024
160
0

IRISH ARCHER KERRIE Leonard has narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16 of the women’s individual compound open elimination.

The Meath native was knocked out by China’s Jiamin Zhou, a gold medallist at the 2016 Paralympics, on Friday morning.

Leonard had qualified for the last 32 after scoring 653/720 in Thursday’s ranking round.

Leonard shot 135 against Zhou, who shot 140 to win by just five points.

Leading 29-28 after the first end of the match, Leonard then saw Zhou take the second 27-25.

Leonard levelled the match at 82-82 after the third before Zhou took the fourth by two to claim a hard-earned victory.

Read Next
Related Reads
Paralympic Breakfast: Ellen Keane among Ireland's medal hopefuls on Day 2
No luck at La Défense but Ní Ríain and Turner hope best is yet to come

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie