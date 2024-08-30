Irish archer Kerrie Leonard misses out on last 16 in individual compound open

IRISH ARCHER KERRIE Leonard has narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16 of the women’s individual compound open elimination.

The Meath native was knocked out by China’s Jiamin Zhou, a gold medallist at the 2016 Paralympics, on Friday morning.

Leonard had qualified for the last 32 after scoring 653/720 in Thursday’s ranking round.

Leonard shot 135 against Zhou, who shot 140 to win by just five points.

Leading 29-28 after the first end of the match, Leonard then saw Zhou take the second 27-25.

Leonard levelled the match at 82-82 after the third before Zhou took the fourth by two to claim a hard-earned victory.